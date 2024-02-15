BCCI is bigger than all IPL franchises: Jay Shah on teams following guidelines on players workload management

The BCCI secretary, Jay Shah, didn’t mince his words while asserting authority as to who the boss around is. Speaking to the media recently, Shah said all IPL teams will abide by the latest guidelines around workload management of T20 World Cup-bound players.

With the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League about to get underway during mid-March and the 2024 T20 World Cup to begin shortly after that, Shah said protecting first-team players during the two-month-long tournament is a priority.

A day after confirming that Rohit Sharma will continue leading the Indian Team in the 20-team tournament in the Caribbean and the USA, Shah said every franchise has to follow the directives laid by the BCCI, underlining the importance of workload management with a larger goal in mind of winning the T20 World Cup.

"This is the BCCI's mandate. The BCCI is the supreme body and whatever it decides, the franchises will have to follow — we are above the franchises," Shah said.

Dravid to stay as India’s coach till T20 WC

Almost 24 hours after confirming the fans about the leadership group (Hardik Pandya to be Rohit’s deputy) at the marquee event later this year, Shah said Rahul Dravid will continue to remain in his position as India’s head coach till the 2024 T20 World Cup.

"After the (2023) World Cup, Rahul bhai had to leave for the South Africa tour immediately. We did not get to meet in between, which finally happened today." Shah further asserted, "Why are you worried about a contract for such a senior person like Rahul Dravid? Rahul bhai will remain the coach in the T20 World Cup,” he added.

Shah said with India occupied with back-to-back tournaments (with the ongoing England Tests, IPL 2024 and T20 WC), he didn’t get time to meet or sit with Dravid over his future and will do it in the meantime.

"I will speak with him whenever there is time; there are back-to-back series happening right now," Shah added.