BCCI Apex Council meeting: IPL 2020 likely to be hosted by UAE; Ahmedabad for training camp

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has locked on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to host the much-talked-about Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 given that the T20 World Cup, scheduled in October-November, gets postponed.

The latest development comes after the BCCI Apex Council meeting which was held via teleconference on Monday. While the information has not yet been confirmed by the BCCI, reports say that the BCCI has zeroed in the UAE for the IPL 2020. However, no concrete decision was taken in the meeting and everything will be discussed again when the BCCI officials meet next time.

Notably, IPL 2020 was atop the 11-point agenda for the meeting.

UAE has already hosted the initial leg of IPL 2014 and has been zeroed in as the frontrunner given that the UAE is also a travel hub while being well connection. The medical facilities and past experience of hosting the IPL there may have gone in favour of the IPL.

Ahmedabad for training camp?

Another major development from the meeting is that the BCCI is now looking at a truncated version of IPL 2020 between September and early November. But it all depends on the postponement of the T20 World Cup.

The BCCI has always maintained that it will only organise a trainng camp for the contracted players when they deem it safe. Dharamsala and Ahmedabad were discussed as two potential venues where a bio-bubble can be created. However, Dharamsala was struck out due to lack of accommodation, making Ahmedabad the frontrunner.

Meanwhile, an official update is expected from the BCCI soon.