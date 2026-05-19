/BBL heads to Chennai for season opener in December 2026 in historic first

The Big Bash League (BBL) will have its 2026 season opener played in December at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the home venue for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL, in a historic first. Cricket Australia (CA) is said to have received positive feedback from the state board (TNCA) and the BCCI to play the first game of BBL 16 at Chepauk in India.

On Monday (May 18), a five-member CA delegation attended CSK’s last home game of the season against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for a venue recce. The latest reports claim that they are working closely with the Australian government to materialise this deal. The BCCI president, Mithun Manas, was also present at the venue during the game. Reports suggest some final discussions are pending at the top level before locking this.

Logistical and Weather Hurdles

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Hosting just one game thousands of miles away comes with its own set of challenges. Distance, tiredness and preparation time are significant ones. There is no direct flight from Australia to Chennai, and all players and staff members involved would have to take connecting flights for this proposed idea. While it takes around 11 to 12 hours from Melbourne to Delhi and Sydney to Bengaluru, the connecting flight (to reach Chennai) would take around 13 hours one way.

The players, however, would need recovery time upon returning before their next scheduled game.



Meanwhile, Chennai is also prone to flooding during December due to the wet season.



Whether the BBL 16 opener will be played in the daytime remains to be seen, as day games are better for the Australian audience back home. While afternoon games (in India) are telecast at around 8 PM AEST, the evening games (8 PM IST start) usually start at midnight Down Under.

Interested Teams

While Cricket Australia is yet to announce this season’s schedule, a few of the BBL teams, including the Sydney Thunder and the two Melbourne clubs (Stars and Renegades), are among those interested in travelling to Chennai for the season opener next edition.

