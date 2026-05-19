Chennai Super Kings (CSK) played their last home game of the IPL 2026 on Monday (May 18) and veteran superstar MS Dhoni accompanied the team for the first time this season at the ground. Dhoni, who has been recovering from an injury, hasn't played a single game in the ongoing season for CSK and they have only one more match left in the league stage. The 44-year-old has not retired officially from the league but did take a lap of honour at the Chepauk for fans, hinting at the possibility of great 'Thala' being at CSK home for the last time.

Has MS Dhoni retired from IPL?

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There's no official word on if MS Dhoni has decided to hang his boots from IPL and CSK, something he has been part of since inaugural season of 2008. Under Dhoni, CSK has won five titles - joint-most alongside Mumbai Indians. While Dhoni has reduced his role in the CSK playing XI and gave the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad while Sanju Samson handled the wicketkeeping duties this season, he continues to be an icon of the franchise and most beloved cricketer in Chennai. After CSK's last home game at Chepauk in IPL 2026 o Monday (May 18), Dhoni did take a lap of honour for fans who have supported him over the years. Have a look at the video below:

What CSK coach Stephen Fleming said about Dhoni returning next year?

Speaking after the match, CSK coach Stephen Fleming was asked about if has talked to Dhoni returning for one more IPL season, to which he replied: "No, we're working through this one."