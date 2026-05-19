Only RR, if they win their remaining two matches, can make it to the IPL 2026 playoffs without anyone's help while DC, KKR, PBKS, and CSK need other result go their way despite winning their remaining matches to make it to the playoffs.
M: 13, W: 6, L: 6, NR: 1, PTS: 13
Punjab Kings started the season wit a bang, winning six of there first seven matches. The IPL 2025 finalist, however, lost the next six and now are in danger of missing the IPL 2026 playoffs.
They have one league match left, vs LSG on May 23, and they must win it for a better chance to make it to the final four.
PBKS, if won vs LSG, will have 15 points and only RR or KKR will be able to either match or past them.
If PBKS lose, they need RR, CSK, and DC to lose their remaining match and hope KKR loses vs MI, giving Shreyas Iyer's team to qualify for the playoffs on better NRR.
M: 12, W: 6, L: 6, NR: 0, PTS: 12
Rajasthan Royals are the best poised team to make it to the playoffs. They have two matches to go in the IPL 2026 league stage and winning both of them, vs LSG (May 19) and vs MI (May 24), will put them into the final four ahead of all the teams in contention.
If RR lose one of their two games, they would need PBKS, CSK, and DC to lose their remaining league-stage match and hope KKR do not win more than one match from two remaining for them.
If RR lose both their matches, they'd lose to PBKS or KKR in the playoff race even if PBKS and rest of the teams lose their remaining matches.
M: 13, W: 6, L: 7, NR: 0, PTS: 12
Delhi Capitals have done well to stay in IPL 2026 playoff race despite their rag-tag season. They have one match left in the league stage and winning it gives them the best shot at a final four place while losing end their season.
Even if DC win their last match, vs KKR (May 24), they also need other teams (PBKS, CSK, RR, and KKR) to lose their remaining matches to make it to the playoffs.
M: 12, W: 5, L: 6, NR: 1, PTS: 11
KKR started their season with five losses in first six games but won five from the next six matches to stay in IPL 2026 playoff race.
KKR not only need to win their remaining league matches, vs MI (May 20) and DC (May 24), but also hope for RR lose at least of their two matches left and PBKS lose their only match left.
Losing vs MI leaves KKR at mercy of other teams and they would need rest of the teams (CSK, RR, DC, and PBKS) to lose their remaining matches and hope to end up with better NRR then PBKS.
Losing against DC in their last league match still ends KKR's season short of a playoff spot even if rest of the teams lose their remainig matches.
M: 13, W: 6, L: 7, NR: 0, PTS: 12
Five-time winners CSK have only match left in IPL 2026 league stage vs GT (May 21), and they must win it for a chance to get a playoff place.
CSK, apart from winning vs GT, also need PBKS, RR, DC and KKR to lose their matches. KKR, which have two matches left, must win vs DC if they win vs MI if CSK are to make it to the playoffs.