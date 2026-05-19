M: 13, W: 6, L: 6, NR: 1, PTS: 13

Punjab Kings started the season wit a bang, winning six of there first seven matches. The IPL 2025 finalist, however, lost the next six and now are in danger of missing the IPL 2026 playoffs.

They have one league match left, vs LSG on May 23, and they must win it for a better chance to make it to the final four.

PBKS, if won vs LSG, will have 15 points and only RR or KKR will be able to either match or past them.

If PBKS lose, they need RR, CSK, and DC to lose their remaining match and hope KKR loses vs MI, giving Shreyas Iyer's team to qualify for the playoffs on better NRR.