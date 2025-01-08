STA vs SIX BBL 2024-25 Match 28 Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: The Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25 season moves into a decisive stage as top of the table Sydney Sixers take on rock bottom Melbourne Stars at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Thursday (Jan 9).

A win for the home side will see them keep their tiny hopes for a place in the playoffs alive while a win for Sydney will see them take a giant step towards the knockouts. Ahead of the match 28 in the BBL in the BBL between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers here’s all you need to know.

HERE IS ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE LIVE STREAMING DETAILS OF THE CLASH:

Which stadium will host the Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers match 28 in the BBL?

The Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers match 28 in the BBL will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

What time will the Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers match 28 in the BBL start?

The Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers match 28 in the BBL will commence at 7:15 PM local time (1:45 PM IST).

Where to watch the Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers match 28 in the BBL on TV?

The Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers match 28 in the BBL will be telecast on Star Sports network in India.

Where to watch the Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers match 28 in the BBL LIVE Streaming online on OTT?

The Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers match 28 in the BBL will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

Squads:

Melbourne Stars: Thomas Fraser Rogers, Ben Duckett, Sam Harper(w), Daniel Lawrence, Marcus Stoinis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Hilton Cartwright, Usama Mir, Joel Paris, Mark Steketee, Peter Siddle, Jonathan Merlo, Doug Warren, Beau Webster

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe(w), James Vince, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques(c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Akeal Hosein, Todd Murphy, Joel Davies, Mitchell Perry, Lachlan Shaw