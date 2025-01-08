The Indian men’s cricket team did not have the best of starts to 2025 as they lost to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday (Jan 5). With a congested calendar year, India will be challenged in all three formats, but the big occasions will include the Champions Trophy 2025 and the England tour which takes place in the middle of the year. Having rolled the carpet for the new calendar year, we take a look at India’s fixtures in 2025 where the Men in Blue will look to add another feather to its already impressive hat.

India’s big challenges in 2025

India’s first big challenge will come in the Champions Trophy 2025 where the Men in Blue will play their matches in the United Arab Emirates. India will be part of the hybrid model with their matches taking place in the UAE while the rest of the teams compete in Pakistan. India have reached the Champions Trophy final on the last two occasions when the competition took place in 2013 and 2017.

India’s second biggest challenge will be the England tour starting in June with senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli likely to bid farewell to the side.

India men's cricket schedule 2025

England tour of India 2025

India vs England - 1st T20I, January 22, Kolkata

India vs England - 2nd T20I, January 25, Chennai

India vs England - 3rd T20I, January 28, Rajkot

India vs England - 4th T20I, January 31, Pune

India vs England - 5th T20I, February 2, Mumbai

India vs England - 1st ODI, February 6, Nagpur

India vs England - 2nd ODI, February 9, Cuttack

India vs England - 3rd ODI, February 12, Ahmedabad

Champions Trophy 2025

India vs Bangladesh (CT), February 20, Dubai

India vs Pakistan (CT), February 23, Dubai

India vs New Zealand (CT), March 2, Dubai

Indian Premier League 2025, March 14 - May 25

India tour of England 2025

England vs India - 1st Test, June 20 – 24, Leeds

England vs India - 2nd Test, July 2 – 6, Birmingham

England vs India - 3rd Test, July 10 -14, Lord's, London

England vs India - 4th Test, July 23 – 27, Manchester

England vs India - 5th Test, July 31 - August 4 , The Oval, London

India tour of Bangladesh, August (TBD), TBD

West Indies tour of India, October (TBD), TBD

South Africa tour of India, November-December (TBD), TBD