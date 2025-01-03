Australia duo Cameron Bancroft and Daniel Sams were reported conscious after the duo met in a heavy collision during the Sydney Thuders’ Big Bash League (BBL) contest against Perth Scorchers on Friday (Jan 3). Hours after the incident, the players are conscious and taking after Thunders released a statement on their social media handle. While the match was eventually won by Thunders, the duo's collision made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Thunders duo safe after collision

"Both players are conscious and talking, demonstrating symptoms of concussion and have possible fractures," Thunders said on X.

"Both have been transported to hospital for assessment."

The players are likely out of the rest of the BBL season in case a fracture is confirmed due to the heavy collision.

When did the incident occur?

The incident occurred on the second ball of the 16th over when both Bancroft and Sams approached to take a catch while in the field at the Perth Stadium in Perth. Bowler Lockie Ferguson made Cooper Connolly chip the ball in an empty mid-wicket area, during which both were approaching the ball to catch. With a huge crowd in the stadium, both approaching players were unable to respond to each other's call and ended with a heavy collision.

Both were seen lying on the ground before medical services came to rescue. Sams was stretchered off the field and was unable to continue for the rest of the match with Liam Hatcher coming in as a replacement.

What happened in the match?

Despite losing the key duo, Sydney had no issues in winning the match as captain David Warner (49) and Matthew Gilkes (43) laid the foundation for the win. They stitched a partnership of 89 runs for the second wicket with Sherfane Rutherford (39) later helping win the contest by four wickets on the final ball of the match.