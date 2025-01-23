A double from Mexico striker Santiago Gimenez and a valiant defensive effort handed Dutch side Feyenoord a shock 3-0 Champions League win over Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The surprise defeat means that Bayern, six times champions of Europe, will more than likely face a play-off match to advance into the last-16.

Also read | PSG push Man City to UCL elimination with comeback win; Arsenal seal last 16 spot

"We are not afraid of the Champions League playoffs. If we have to go in there, then we have to go in," said Bayern coach Vincent Kompany. "You have to earn the top eight. And the format was designed precisely to create tension. But like I said: you have to earn it."

Advertisment

On a rain-swept night in Rotterdam, Feyenoord belied their poor recent domestic form, holding firm at the back and hitting their illustrious opponents with rapid counter-attacks.

Bayern dominated possession in a cagey opening quarter as both sides struggled with driving rain and a slippery surface.

Feyenoord had made no secret of their strategy to hit Bayern on the break and it was a pinpoint long ball by left-back Gijs Smal that broke the deadlock after 21 minutes.

Advertisment

Smal's pass perfectly bisected the Bayern defence and was brilliantly collected by Gimenez, who curled the ball past the veteran Manuel Neuer.

Falling behind seemed to galvanise the visitors, who nearly equalised when French winger Kingsley Coman fizzed the ball across the goal but there was no one to tap in.

England's Harry Kane had a gilt-edged change to open Bayern's account deep into the first half but could only fire his shot into Feyenoord's defence from close range.

Bayern pressed hard but Feyenoord defended stoutly and again hit the Germans on the break in the ninth minute of added time at the end of the first period.

Raphael Guerreiro was adjudged to have fouled Calvin Stengs in the box, Gimenez making no mistake from the spot, sending the ever-boisterous fans in De Kuip into raptures and Feyenoord into a 2-0 half-time lead.

The second half saw wave after wave of German attacks but they could not find a way to unlock the well-organised Feyenoord defence and beat the excellent Justin Bijlow in goal.

Playmaker Jamal Musiala forced a sharp save from point-blank range on 60 minutes as Feyenoord sat ever deeper, every tackle cheered as if the game were won.

Bijlow tipped over a powerful Musiala header and the home fans breathed a sigh of relief when the post kept out an effort from substitute Leroy Sane.

With seven minutes to play, Kompany brought on Germany legend Thomas Mueller and he made an immediate impact, sliding through a pass that nearly played in Sane.

But even Mueller could not break down the wall and substitute Ayase Ueda put the icing on the cake with a third on 89 minutes to seal a famous night for the Feyenoord faithful.

Bayern next face winless Slovan Bratislava at home, while Feyenoord wrap up their Champions League campaign away at Lille.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.