Bayern Munich 'not rushing' captain Manuel Neuer comeback, says coach Thomas Tuchel

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel said the side would "not rush anything" as captain Manuel Neuer edged closer to a return from injury after almost 12 months on the sidelines. "The sensationally good news is that Manu is back in training," Tuchel said at a press conference on Friday, but indicated Bayern "would not get hectic and would not rush anything, despite the euphoria from all of us and from me. "That's why we're waiting a few more training sessions."

The manager said number two goalkeeper Sven Ulreich would play Bayern's next two matches away at Mainz and Galatasaray, hinting the 2014 World Cup winner may return for the home match against Darmstadt on October 28. "He feels good, he has confidence," Tuchel said.

Neuer, who won the 2013 and 2020 Champions League titles with Bayern, last played for the club on November 12, 2022 away at former side Schalke in a 2-0 win. The 37-year-old then captained Germany as they were eliminated at the group stage in Qatar at the World Cup, before breaking his leg while skiing after returning in December.

"I have to say, I'm incredibly proud of him for the manner in which he pursued his comeback," Tuchel continued, explaining Neuer was already showing his "extraordinary quality" in training. Alongside Neuer, Serge Gnabry, Noussair Mazraoui and Dayot Upamecano would miss Saturday's game against Mainz, while a potential return for Joshua Kimmich "will be very tight" as the midfielder recovers from an illness which saw him leave Germany's USA tour early.

Bayern sit third on the table after seven matches, two points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen and one behind second-placed Stuttgart.

