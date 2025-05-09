Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer will return after a two-month absence alongside veteran Thomas Muller, who will play his last home game with the club on Saturday.

Advertisment

Speaking to the media on Friday, Bayern coach Vincent Kompany confirmed Neuer would return from injury for the home game against Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Also read | Excessive transfer fees make it tough to sign Arnold’s like-for-like replacement, says Liverpool boss Slot

Bayern, who clinched their 34th German title last weekend, will be presented with the Bundesliga shield after the match, with striker Harry Kane set to lift team silverware for the first time in his career.

Advertisment

"If everything goes well, Manuel Neuer will be back tomorrow," Kompany said.

Neuer, 39, injured his calf muscle while celebrating a goal in Bayern's Champions League last 16 win over Bayer Leverkusen in March and has missed 11 games.

Asked if Mueller, who will leave in the summer after 25 years at the club, would start in his final home game, Kompany joked, "I'm not stupid... I don't want to spoil the party."

Advertisment

Bayern hold an eight-point lead over second-placed Bayer Leverkusen with two games remaining.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for the WION audience.