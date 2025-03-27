Barcelona vs Osasuna, 2024-25 La Liga Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: Barcelona will look to open a three-point gap at the top of La Liga standings as they face Osasuna on Thursday (Mar 27). With players yet to return from international duty, Barcelona will be short on hands as they will miss the services of Raphinha and Araujo. Ahead of the La Liga contest between Barcelona and Osasuna, here are all the live streaming details.

Where to watch the Barcelona vs Osasuna La Liga match Live Streaming online on OTT in India? (Barcelona vs Osasuna Live Streaming)

The Barcelona vs Osasuna La Liga match will be live-streamed on the GXR app and website in India.

Where to watch the Barcelona vs Osasuna La Liga match on TV?

The Barcelona vs Osasuna La Liga match will not be telecasted on any sports network in India.

Where to watch the Barcelona vs Osasuna La Liga match in USA?

The Barcelona vs Osasuna La Liga match will be live-streamed on the ESPN app and website and on ESPN Network on TV in USA.

Where to watch the Barcelona vs Osasuna La Liga match in Australia?

The Barcelona vs Osasuna La Liga match will be live-streamed on the beIN Sports app and website and on beIN Sports on TV in Australia.

Where to watch the Barcelona vs Osasuna La Liga match in UK?

The Barcelona vs Osasuna La Liga match will be live-streamed on the Premier Sports app and website and on ITV channel on TV in UK.

Which stadium will host the Barcelona vs Osasuna La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Osasuna La Liga match will be played at the Montjuïc Olympic Stadium in Barcelona.

What time will the Barcelona vs Osasuna La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Osasuna La Liga match will start at 9:00 PM CET (1:30 AM IST) on Thursday (Mar 27).

Barcelona vs Osasuna Probable Starting XI

Barcelona predicted lineup vs Osasuna: Szczesny; Kounde, Garcia, Martinez, Balde; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Lopez; Lewandowski.

Osasuna predicted lineup vs Barcelona: Herrera; Areso, Catena, Herrando, Cruz; Moncayola, Ibanez, Oroz; Ru. Garcia, Budimir, Pena.