Barcelona sues Spanish newspaper for revealing Lionel Messi's contract details

La Liga club Barcelona on Sunday said that they will be taking legal action against Spanish newspaper El Mundo for publishing star player Lionel Messi's contract with the club.

ALSO READ: Chelsea boss Tuchel convinced goal-shy Werner can turn around poor form

The newspaper published full details of Lionel Messi's contract with Barcelona that was from 2017 to June 2021.

According to the report, which was previously described by French newspaper L'Equipe as the most lucrative in football, had contributed to the club's recent financial troubles, which have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, Barcelona's interim president Carles Tusquets said the club was forced to delay payments to players after the Catalan giants' last account revealed a debt of $592.24 million.

The Spanish club denied any responsibility for the publication of the contract in a statement, adding they regretted its release as it was a "private document governed by the principle of confidentiality between the parties".

The statement added: "FC Barcelona expresses its absolute support for Lionel Messi, especially in the face of any attempt to discredit his image, and to damage his relationship with the entity where he has worked to become the best player in the world and in football history."