Barcelona legend Lionel Messi praises Mason Mount on his form

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi has complimented Chelsea's prodigal player Mason Mount.

Mason Mount has a had a hell of a season with the blues where he scored six goals and has five assists.

The 21-year-old has earned a fixed spot under the manager Frank Lampard.

The Argentine has praised Mount on his form, he said: “Having watched him play he has the potential to be one of the best.”

Messi has had a prolific run in Barcelona, he has a goalscoring record of 627 goals in 718 appearances for the Catalan side.

The 32-year-old has scored 19 goals in 22 games in this year's La Liga. Though the league has been suspended due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic, the forward is spending some quality time with his family.

Lionel Messi on Monday confirmed that the entire Barcelona squad has agreed to take a pay cut by 70 per cent while football is on hold due to COVID-19 pandemic. There was plenty of speculation going around whether Barcelona players will agree to take the wage-reduction amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, however, with Messi coming out in public and announcing the news, all the rumours have been shelved.