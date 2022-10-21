Barcelona head coach Xavi explains how Cristiano Ronaldo made Lionel Messi a better player

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated world football for over a decade. The arch-rivals continue to shatter records despite being in the final laps of their respective careers and are still integral members of their respective clubs and national teams.

Both Ronaldo and Messi have enjoyed unparalleled success on the football pitch and the duo might not admit but they have made each other better players by pushing each other to be their best. Recent;y, FC Barcelona head coach Xavi explained how in their battle for supremacy, Ronaldo helped Messi become a better player.

Xavi, who witnessed Messi grow from a phenomenal young talent to a bonafide legend at Camp Nou, spoke about the Argentine's epic rivalry with Ronaldo which gave him the extra push to get better.

"Cristiano gave him an extra push to become a better player. Cristiano and Leo probably won't admit it. I am convinced they used to keep an eye on each other. If you're competitive, you want to be the best," Xavi said in the BBC documentary 'Messi: The Enigma'.

Messi and Ronaldo have won a staggering 12 Ballon d'Ors between them with the Argentine claiming the prestigious award eight times. The duo won the Ballon D'Or between them for ten straight years before Real Madrid's Luka Modric ended their streak in 2018.

Despite being on the fag end of their playing careers, both Messi and Ronaldo have been going strong and are there are no signs of either of them hanging up their boots anytime soon. While the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar is set to be their final appearance in the World Cup, both players can continue playing at the highest level for a couple of more years.