Barbers in Germany send open letter to football association to protest against players' 'perfectly-styled' haircuts

National trade association of hairdressers and barbers in Germany are protesting and have sent an open letter to country's football association over football players' suspiciously well-groomed looks despite coronavirus lockdown in the European nation.

ALSO READ: English league chief warns virus breaches could lead to football suspension

According to the open letter sent to German soccer federation president Fritz Keller, many players have had recent trims despite salons being closed since December 16.

Strict restrictions are in place in Germany due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic. As per the restrictions, visiting households during the latest lockdown are restricted leaving many ordinary citizens to choose between shaggy locks or uneven do-it-yourself cuts.

But the association said it has seen players with "shaved partings, the hair at the neck and temples trimmed down to a few millimetres, clean contours. Haircuts which only professional hairdressers with professional equipment could have done."

The association has alleged that actions of soccer players have encouraged people to convince barbers to cut their hair illicitly at a time when most hairstylists are losing out on much or all of their income.

"Resentment is growing toward perfectly-styled soccer players, and as a consequence toward calls from customers trying to persuade (hairdressers) to do black market work and to break the rules, for example with home visits," the association said.

German football league, Bundesliga, fined Borussia Dortmund players Jadon Sancho and Manuel Akanji in June as they were among a group of players accused of having home visits from a barber.

(Inputs from PTI)