Bangladesh cricket captain Shakib Al Hasan wins parliament seat with landslide victory

Veteran Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has added another accolade to his already-glorified career, but this time outside of the cricket field. On Sunday, in Bangladesh’s ongoing general elections boycotted by the opposition, Shakib won a seat in the country’s parliament with a landslide victory.

The captain across all formats for Bangladesh, Shakib beat his rival by a whopping margin of more than 150,000 votes in his constituency in the Magura’s western town, the district's chief administrator Abu Naser Beg said.

"It was a landslide victory," Beg said while describing Shakib’s win.

A candidate of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s ruling Awami League Party, Shakib remained unavailable for any comment. However, per the latest updates, PM Hasina has reportedly won the fifth term after the opposition (Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) boycotted the vote.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media ahead of the poll results, Shakib, 36, admitted he hasn’t faced any serious obstacle thus far, though the contest still made him nervous.

"The competition and challenges are always there, be it a small team or big team," he said.

With Shakib having announced earlier his decision to enter politics during the fag end of his career, he had to take an obligatory temporary leave of absence from cricket, which he took following the conclusion of Bangladesh’s campaign in the 2023 World Cup.

He squashed the retirement rumours when asked how he plans to manage both jobs.

"Did I retire?" he asked during campaigning. "If I haven't retired, then where does this question come from?"

Meanwhile, Shakib is considered the best all-rounder of the past decade, having topped the all-rounder's rankings across all formats. The left-handed batter is known for his exploits with both bat and ball.