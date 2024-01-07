Rohit Sharma returns to lead India in Afghanistan T20Is, Kohli included in 16-man squad

Veteran batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have returned to the side for the Afghanistan T20Is, as BCCI named a 16-man squad for the three-match series starting on January 11. The board picked a relatively inexperienced team with several top names missing, with Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah being a few.

Here is India’s T20I squad for the Afghanistan series –

Rohit Sharma (captain), S Gill, Y Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan and Mukesh Kumar

Top players missing

In the absence of several top names due to respective injuries, with Hardik Pandya (out with ankle injury), Suryakumar Yadav (out with shoulder injury), and Ruturaj Gaikwad (out with finger injury) among others ruled out, India picked Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal as openers.

While Virat will bat at his favourite number 3 position, Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson are set to take up the middle-order spots. With the emergence of a new finisher in the team, Rinku Singh, the lower order looks sorted. The presence of two all-rounders, Shivam Dube and Axar Patel, helps India to tick off the attacker’s role.

Washington Sundar’s inclusion also adds value to the team, as BCCI named two outright spinners in Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav. Arshdeep, Avesh and Mukesh compile the three-men pace attack, while the hosts have also named Jitesh Sharma as the backup keeper.