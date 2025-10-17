/Bangladesh batter Naim urges 'love, not hatred' from fans but coach wants players off social media

Bangladesh head coach Phil Simmons wants players off social media. This comes after recent hackling of Bangladesh players at the Dhaka airport on Wednesday (Oct 15) upon their arrival from UAE following a series defeat against Afghanistan in ODI series. Following the distasteful incident, Bangladesh batter Mohammad Naim posted a heartfelt note on social media platform Facebook and requested the fans to 'not be angry in defeats.' Bangladesh, before losing the ODI series 0-3, had won the T20I series 3-0 against Afghanistan. They next play West Indies at home in white-ball series which starts with the first ODI on Saturday (Oct 18).

Naim's heartfelt post to fans after abuse from fans

"I know, when we lose, you feel pain, anger — because you also love this country like us. But the hatred towards us, the way we were attacked in cars today, really hurts. We are human, we make mistakes, but we never lack love and effort for the country. We try every moment for the country, for the people, to put a smile on your faces. We want love, not hatred. Criticism should be rational, not angry," wrote Naim on Facebook.

Coach wants players off social media

Bangladesh coach Simmons, however, wants players off social media after the most recent incident. "It is your right as a person to be on social media, to say what you want on social media. But as an international player, as a national player for Bangladesh, my players should not be on there," he said at the press conference on the eve of 1st ODI vs West Indies.