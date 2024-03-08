BAN vs SL 3rd T20I Live Streaming: How to watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I LIVE on mobile, TV in India

Bangladesh responded strongly with an eight-wicket win in the second T20I, thus equalising the series and setting the stage for the decisive match. Sri Lanka narrowly clinched victory in the first game by a margin of three runs. With the series now tied, both teams are fully motivated to claim victory in the upcoming third T20I, scheduled for Saturday, as the fate of the series hangs in the balance.

Also read | Embattled Red Bull boss Christian Horner blames media and F1 officials for 'sexting' fiasco

On 9 Marc 2024, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will face each other in the decisive match of the series at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. In the series opener held on Monday, 3 March the visitors gained control in the final over, with former Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka defending 12 runs to secure a three-run victory.

Live streaming details of BAN vs SL 3rd T20I in Sri Lanka Tour of Bangladesh 2024:

When will Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I be played?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I in Sri Lanka Tour of Bangladesh will be played on 9 March Saturday at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet at 2:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I in India?

In India, there is no live telecast available of the T20I series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Where to watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I ?

Fans can catch all the action from the third T20I between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka as live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website.

Where to watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I in Bangladesh?

In Bangladesh, the matches will be telecasted by Cricket World TV, Geo-TV, and T Sports.

BAN Vs SL Squads:

Bangladesh: Litton Das(w), Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Taijul Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Sri Lanka: Litton Das(w), Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Taijul Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib