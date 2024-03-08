IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma equals Sunil Gavaskar’s elite feat with impressive ton on Day 2 of Dharamsala Test

On Day 2 of the fifth and final Test versus England, in Dharamsala, Indian captain Rohit Sharma slammed his second ton of the series. On Friday morning (March 8), Rohit reached his 12th Test century in just 154 balls and equalled Little Master Sunil Gavaskar in the list of most Test hundreds by an Indian opener against England. This was also Rohit's 48th international ton (43rd as an opener overall).

Most Test hundreds by an Indian opener vs England

4 - Sunil Gavaskar

4 - Rohit Sharma

3 - Vijay Merchant

3 - Murali Vijay

3 - KL Rahul

Rohit is also the leading century-maker for India since the start of 2021. In the past three years, he has slammed as many as six centuries.

Most Test hundreds for India since 2021

6 - Rohit Sharma

4 - Shubman Gill

3 - Ravindra Jadeja

3 - Yashasvi Jaiswal

3 - Rishabh Pant

3 - KL Rahul

On Day 1 of the Dharamsala encounter, Rohit also slammed 1,000 runs as a Test captain. He, thus, became only the third Indian skipper (after MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli) to have 1K-plus runs in all formats as captain.

Speaking about the final Test between India and England, the home side is ahead with a lead of over 70 at the time of publishing this report, with debutant Devdutt Padikkal and Sarfaraz Khan in the middle. Rohit fell soon after lunch, for 103, whereas Shubman Gill departed for 110.