/Bangladesh stun Pakistan in Dhaka Test to take 1-0 lead in two-match series

Bangladesh continued to dominate at home with a thumping 104-run win over Pakistan in the first of the two Tests in Dhaka on Tuesday (May 12). Creating history with their maiden Test win over Pakistan on home soil, the hosts did a remarkable job. Seamer Nahid Rana picked up five wickets in the fourth innings to help his team draw first blood. Chasing 268, Pakistan got all out on 163, losing the first Test on day five.

WATCH Winning Moment -

Meanwhile, Rana was also responsible for dismantling Pakistan's ODI outfit before this series, resulting in Bangladesh’s first ODI series win over the Men in Green.

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Babar Azam-less Pakistan bowled first after winning the toss. A brilliant 101 by captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (101 off 130 balls), combined with handy fifties from opener Mominul Haque (91) and veteran gloveman Mushfiqur Rahim (71), helped Bangladesh post a fighting 413 in the first innings.



Pakistan almost nullified that with a strong reply, registering 386 in theirs, with debutant Azam Awais smashing an impressive hundred (103).

Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha also contributed late with the bat, before Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s five-for kept their score in check.



Rain spoiled most of the action on days three and four, with Bangladesh declaring on 240 for nine on the final day, setting a chaseable target of 268 runs for Pakistan.

Final Day Dhaka Drama

Pakistan lost opener Imam-ul-Haq on the fifth ball of the first over on just two, before Awais and captain Shan Masood fell quickly, with the visitors being reduced to 67 for three at one stage.



Abdullah Fazal and Agha tried reviving Pakistan’s hopes only for a late collapse in the final innings, with the visitors losing seven wickets for 43 runs to surrender the first Test.