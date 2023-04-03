BAN vs IRE Test match: Check date, venue, live streaming, prediction, playing XI, all you need to know

BAN vs IRE Test Match 2023: After facing each other in the ODI series, Bangladesh and Ireland will be competing again but in a Test match on April 04, 2023. The match will be held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Bangladesh. Bangladeshi players Shaikh Al Hasan and Litton Das have been named for the squad, meaning that Indian Premier League's competing team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will have to wait a bit longer to secure their services. The team will also have Tamim Iqbal, who missed the series against India. However, Zakir Hasan who was exceptional against India, will not be a part of the Test due to an injury.

Ireland on the other hand will be led by Andrew Balbirnie, who has been a prolific run-scorer for them. The team also has Harry Tector and Curtis Campher, who has been their key players.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Test match between Bangladesh and Ireland:

Match: BAN vs IRE, Only Test

Date and Time: April 04, 2023, 09:30 am IST

Venue: Sher-e Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur

BAN vs IRE Probable XI:

BANGLADESH:

Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, and Taijul Islam.

IRELAND:

James McCollum, Peter Moor, Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Graham Hume, and Benjamin White.

BAN vs IRE Match Prediction:

Bangladesh is expected to beat Ireland. Last year, the Bangla Tigers defeated India at the same venue after Mehidy Hasan Miraz took five wickets.

BAN vs IRE Pitch Report:

The pitch in Mirpur's national stadium is generally bowling-friendly and is expected to worsen with time.

Teams are expected to bat first after winning the toss and spinners should play a big part.

BAN vs IRE Weather Report:

The sun is expected to be around and temperatures will be around 34 degrees Celsius. However, there is a 25 per cent chance of rain on Day 02, which could lead to interruption, but other than this, no chance of rain or any other interruptions is expected.

BAN vs IRE live streaming details: