BAN vs IRE 2nd ODI: Check date, time, venue, weather report, probable XIs, head to head & all you need to know
The 1st ODI match ended in a no-contest as rain spoiled the game. The Irish team missed a direct qualification in the ODI World Cup, about to take place in India in 2023.
Ireland will lock horns will Bangladesh in the second game of the three-match ODI series. The County Ground in Chelmsford will host the 2nd ODI match between Bangladesh and Ireland on Friday, May 12. The 1st ODI match ended in a no-contest as rain spoiled the game. The Irish team missed a direct qualification in the ODI World Cup, about to take place in India in 2023. They will participate in the World Cup qualifiers to secure a place in the tournament.
In the 1st ODI match between Bangladesh and Ireland, Joshua Little took three wickets for the team. Furthermore, Mushfiqur Rahim played an important knock of 61 runs off 70 balls to help his team post a competitive total on the board. Bangladesh bowlers put on an excellent bowling performance against the Irish team.
BAN vs IRE 2nd ODI Match Details
Match: Ireland vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI
Date: Friday, May 12, 2022
Time: 03:15 PM IST
Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford
BAN vs IRE 2nd ODI Probable XIs
Ireland
Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Joshua Little, Mark Adair, and Graham Hume
Bangladesh
Tamim Iqbal (c), Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, and Taijul Islam
BAN vs IRE 2nd ODI Weather Report
The weather forecasts on Friday in Chelmsford predict heavy rains. The temperatures might range between 9 to 13 degree Celsius. The match is likely to get disrupted by rain.
BAN vs IRE Head-to-Head Stats
Matches Played: 13
Won by Bangladesh: 8
Won by Ireland: 2
No Result: 3
BAN vs IRE 2nd ODI Live Streaming Details
Where can I watch Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd ODI Live in India?
The ODI series between Bangladesh and Ireland will not be televised in India.
How to watch Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd ODI Live in India?
The Fancode website and app will live stream the 2nd ODI match between Bangladesh and Ireland on Friday, May 12, 2023, at 03:15 PM.