BAN vs IRE 2nd ODI: Check date, time, venue, weather report, probable XIs, head to head & all you need to know

Ireland will lock horns will Bangladesh in the second game of the three-match ODI series. The County Ground in Chelmsford will host the 2nd ODI match between Bangladesh and Ireland on Friday, May 12. The 1st ODI match ended in a no-contest as rain spoiled the game. The Irish team missed a direct qualification in the ODI World Cup, about to take place in India in 2023. They will participate in the World Cup qualifiers to secure a place in the tournament.

In the 1st ODI match between Bangladesh and Ireland, Joshua Little took three wickets for the team. Furthermore, Mushfiqur Rahim played an important knock of 61 runs off 70 balls to help his team post a competitive total on the board. Bangladesh bowlers put on an excellent bowling performance against the Irish team. BAN vs IRE 2nd ODI Match Details Match: Ireland vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI

Date: Friday, May 12, 2022

Time: 03:15 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford

BAN vs IRE 2nd ODI Probable XIs

Ireland

Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Joshua Little, Mark Adair, and Graham Hume Bangladesh Tamim Iqbal (c), Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, and Taijul Islam BAN vs IRE 2nd ODI Weather Report The weather forecasts on Friday in Chelmsford predict heavy rains. The temperatures might range between 9 to 13 degree Celsius. The match is likely to get disrupted by rain. BAN vs IRE Head-to-Head Stats Matches Played: 13

Won by Bangladesh: 8

Won by Ireland: 2

No Result: 3 BAN vs IRE 2nd ODI Live Streaming Details Where can I watch Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd ODI Live in India?