BAN vs ENG 3rd T20 Live: When & where to watch live-streaming of Bangladesh vs England mobile, laptop
BAN vs ENG 3rd T20 Live: Bangladesh will lock horns with England on March 14 to continue their winning momentum. England won the ODI series earlier but seems to be struggling in the T20 format. Check all the live-streaming details here.
BAN vs ENG 3rd T20 Live: Bangladesh and England will face off in the third and final T20I match of the three-match series on Tuesday, March 14 at Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium. Bangladesh, led by Shakib Al Hasan, won the second game by four wickets on Sunday, effectively clinching the series. Despite the low scoring, the game was fiercely contested. Bangladesh will go for a whitewash in the third T20I. England, on the other hand, will be looking for a consolation victory.
Najmul Hossain Shanto, who was named Player of the Match in the first T20I, scored 46 runs off 47 balls, including three fours. Jofra Archer gave it his all with a 4-0-13-3 spell, but his heroic effort with the ball didn't pay off well. After Bangladesh chose to bowl first, England got off to a good start with Phil Salt scoring 25 runs off 19 balls. England was bowled out for 117 in 20 overs after Shakib was dismissed.
BAN vs ENG T20I series: Schedule
|Date
|Fixture
|Time
|Venue
|Mar-09
|BAN vs ENG, 1st T20I
|5:30 pm IST/ 12:00 pm GMT/ 6:00 Local time
|Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium
|Mar-12
|BAN vs ENG, 2nd T20I
|5:30 pm IST/ 12:00 pm GMT/ 6:00 Local time
|Shere Bangla National Stadium
|Mar-14
|BAN vs ENG, 3rd T20I
|5:30 pm IST/ 12:00 pm GMT/ 6:00 Local time
|Shere Bangla National Stadium
BAN vs ENG: ODI series result
1st ODI match: England won by 3 wickets
2nd ODI match: England won by 132 runs
3rd ODI match: Bangladesh won by 50 runs
BAN vs ENG 3rd T20: Bangladesh vs England Match Details
Match: Bangladesh vs England, 3rd T20I
Date and Time: March 14, 2022, Tuesday, 02:30 pm IST
BAN vs ENG 3rd T20: Probabale playing XIs
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rony Talukdar, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy/Shamim Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed
England: Phil Salt (wk), Jos Buttler, Ben Duckett, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley
When the 3rd T20 match between Bangladesh (BAN) vs England (ENG) will be played?-Date
The 3rd T20 match will be conducted on March 14, Tuesday.
Where will the 3rd T20 match Bangladesh (BAN) vs England (ENG) be played?-Venue
The high-profile 3rd T20 match will be played at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Dhaka.
Which TV channels will broadcast the 3rd T20 match of Bangladesh (BAN) vs England (ENG)?
The 3rd match of Bangladesh vs England T20 series will not be televised in India.
How to watch the live streaming of the 3rd T20 of Bangladesh (BAN) vs England (ENG)?
The 3rd T20 match of Bangladesh vs England T20 will be available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
