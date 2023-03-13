BAN vs ENG 3rd T20 Live: When & where to watch live-streaming of Bangladesh vs England mobile, laptop

BAN vs ENG 3rd T20 Live: Bangladesh and England will face off in the third and final T20I match of the three-match series on Tuesday, March 14 at Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium. Bangladesh, led by Shakib Al Hasan, won the second game by four wickets on Sunday, effectively clinching the series. Despite the low scoring, the game was fiercely contested. Bangladesh will go for a whitewash in the third T20I. England, on the other hand, will be looking for a consolation victory.

Najmul Hossain Shanto, who was named Player of the Match in the first T20I, scored 46 runs off 47 balls, including three fours. Jofra Archer gave it his all with a 4-0-13-3 spell, but his heroic effort with the ball didn't pay off well. After Bangladesh chose to bowl first, England got off to a good start with Phil Salt scoring 25 runs off 19 balls. England was bowled out for 117 in 20 overs after Shakib was dismissed.

BAN vs ENG T20I series: Schedule

Date Fixture Time Venue Mar-09 BAN vs ENG, 1st T20I 5:30 pm IST/ 12:00 pm GMT/ 6:00 Local time Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium Mar-12 BAN vs ENG, 2nd T20I 5:30 pm IST/ 12:00 pm GMT/ 6:00 Local time Shere Bangla National Stadium Mar-14 BAN vs ENG, 3rd T20I 5:30 pm IST/ 12:00 pm GMT/ 6:00 Local time Shere Bangla National Stadium

BAN vs ENG: ODI series result

1st ODI match: England won by 3 wickets

2nd ODI match: England won by 132 runs

3rd ODI match: Bangladesh won by 50 runs

BAN vs ENG 3rd T20: Bangladesh vs England Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs England, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: March 14, 2022, Tuesday, 02:30 pm IST

BAN vs ENG 3rd T20: Probabale playing XIs

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rony Talukdar, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy/Shamim Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed

England: Phil Salt (wk), Jos Buttler, Ben Duckett, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley

When the 3rd T20 match between Bangladesh (BAN) vs England (ENG) will be played?-Date

The 3rd T20 match will be conducted on March 14, Tuesday.

Where will the 3rd T20 match Bangladesh (BAN) vs England (ENG) be played?-Venue

The high-profile 3rd T20 match will be played at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Dhaka.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 3rd T20 match of Bangladesh (BAN) vs England (ENG)?

The 3rd match of Bangladesh vs England T20 series will not be televised in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the 3rd T20 of Bangladesh (BAN) vs England (ENG)?

The 3rd T20 match of Bangladesh vs England T20 will be available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

