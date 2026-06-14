/BAN vs AUS 3rd ODI: Cooper Connolly's maiden ton denies Bangladesh historic clean sweep

Bangladesh was denied a historic clean sweep over Australia in ODIs after Cooper Connolly’s maiden hundred saw the visitors conclude the One-Day series with a close win. The left-hander came good in the third and final ODI in Dhaka on Sunday (Jun 14), smashing a brilliant 149 to help Australia complete a narrow one-wicket win inside the 50th over. Trailing 0-2 in the lead-up to the final game, Australia needed a heroic effort to avoid a whitewash, and it came through the newbie Connolly, who has further cemented his place in the white-ball side.

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first. The two openers, Tanzid and Sarkar, departed inside the Powerplay, followed by captain Shanto. Australia had Bangladesh’s back against the wall before seasoned campaigner Litton Das and in-form batter Towhid Hridoy added 185 runs for the fourth wicket to revive the hosts.

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First game hero Mosaddek Hossain scored his second fifty of the series, remaining unbeaten on 56 off 51 balls, hitting five fours and a six, with Bangladesh putting up 274 for five in the first innings.

Connolly's heroics save Australia from historic embarrassment

Without most of their A-listers, Australia had enough firepower to put the past results behind and go for the win once again. Two successive losses couldn’t hold them back as they came all guns blazing during the run chase.



Seamer Shoriful Islam picked up two wickets in his first over, removing captain Josh Inglis and Matthew Renshaw. Taskin Ahmed then accounted for Alex Carey, reducing Australia to 70 for three in 12 overs. Marnus Labuschagne and Connolly saved Australia’s sinking ship with a 64-run stand. Shoriful bagged the big fish in Labuschagne on 29.



Connolly held one end and kept scoring regularly, adding 68 for the fifth wicket with Cameron Green. He also completed his maiden One-Day hundred in the meantime, putting Australia closer to their target. Green’s dismissal brought Oliver Peake to the crease, who initially struggled against the left-armer Mustafizur Rahman.



However, a late twist awaited, as Shoriful removed Peake and the two quicks (Bartlett and Ben Dwarshuis) before Mustafizur dismissed Connolly on 149 to give themselves little chance of doing the unthinkable.



With three needed off the last over with just one wicket remaining, Bangladesh fancied their chances only for Adam Zampa to find a boundary and escape an embarrassing series loss.



Australia won by one wicket but lost the three-match series 1-2.

