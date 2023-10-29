Ballon d'Or 2023: Organisers reveal 'very close' Lionel Messi vs Erling Haaland battle for top prize

The fight for the Ballon d’Or 2023 could go down to the wire according to the organisers of the prestigious football award with Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland set for a crunch battle. The Ballon d’Or 2023 will awarded on Monday (Oct 30) evening with Lionel Messi favourite to claim the prize while Erling Haaland is also in a race to secure the award. However, the editor-in-chief of France Football Vincent Garcia has revealed that the race is ‘very close’ between the players.

Messi to win Ballon d’Or?

According to reliable football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Lionel Messi is set to receive the top individual honour in world football despite Erling Haaland leading Manchester City to the treble of the Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup in 2023. Captains of international sides and top journalists of all FIFA-associated nations vote for the award and the Argentina World Cup-winning captain will likely get the top prize.

Messi led Argentina to the FIFA World Cup title in 2022 in Qatar, stamping his authority as one of the greatest players of all time. It was Argentina’s first FIFA World Cup win in 36 years having last tasted glory in 1986 during Diego Maradona’s rein. Messi also won the French Ligue One with Paris Saint-Germain before leaving for Inter Miami on a free transfer.

Haaland still in the race

Haaland on the other hand enjoyed the season of his life having moved from Borussia Dortmund in 2022. Along with the team accolades he also won the Golden Boot in the Premier League, smashing the record set by Alan Shearer with 34 goals. Haaland ended with 36 goals in as many matches as City won their third consecutive title in the Premier League.

Messi’s former teammate at PSG Kylian Mbappe is also in the race for the top award, but is believed to be down the pecking order. He scored a hat-trick in the World Cup final against Argentina, but he failed to lead his side to glory in the prestigious tournament. With Messi, he also won the French League title, but PSG’s early exit from the Champions League was a significant blow in him being down the order.

