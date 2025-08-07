Ballon d'Or 2025: Who are the nominees? When and where it will happen? All you need to know about the annual football award. Details inside

The nominees for the 2025 Ballon d'Or will be revealed on Thursday (August 7), as football's elite prepare to battle it out for the sport’s most prestigious individual honours. Leading the charge are Paris Saint-Germain’s dynamic duo, Ousmane Dembele and teenage sensation Desire Doue, who have been central to the club’s impressive campaign. Both French stars are among the frontrunners to succeed last year’s surprise winner Rodri, who edged out Vinicius Jr for the trophy.

Barcelona’s prodigy Lamine Yamal is expected to be in the mix, while Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah could make a strong case after spearheading the Reds to a long-awaited Premier League title. Elsewhere, Scott McTominay stunned the footballing world by guiding Napoli to the Serie A title, and Kylian Mbappe, despite a rocky start, delivered a standout debut season for Real Madrid at the iconic Bernabeu stadium.

In the women’s category, Aitana Bonmati remains the favourite to clinch a historic third consecutive Ballon d'Or. Despite Barcelona’s Women’s Champions League final loss to Arsenal and Spain’s Euro 2025 heartbreak at the hands of England, Bonmati’s individual brilliance continues to shine. England’s Chloe Kelly and Hannah Hampton, along with Spain’s Mariona Caldentey, are also likely to feature among the top contenders.

Here are the 30 nominees for the Men's Ballon d'Or award

Ousmane Dembélé (PSG and France)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG and Italy)

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid and England)

Désiré Doué (PSG and France)

Denzel Dumfries (Internazionale and the Netherlands)

Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund and Guinea)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City and Norway)

Viktor Gyökeres (Arsenal and Sweden)

Achraf Hakimi (PSG and Morocco)

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich and England)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (PSG and Georgia)

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona and Poland)

Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool and Argentina)

Lautaro Martinez (Internazionale and Argentina)

Scott McTominay (Napoli and Scotland)

Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid and France)

Nuno Mendes (PSG and Portugal)

João Neves (PSG and Portugal)

Pedri (FC Barcelona and Spain)

Cole Palmer (Chelsea and England)

Michael Olise (Bayern Munich and France)

Raphinha (Barcelona and Brazil)

Declan Rice (Arsenal and England)

Fabián Ruiz (PSG and Spain)

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona and Spain)

Florian Wirtz (Liverpool and Spain)

Vitinha (PSG and Portugal)

Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid and Brazil)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool and the Netherlands)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool and Egypt)

Here are the 30 nominees for the Women's Ballon d'Or award

Lucy Bronze (Chelsea and England)**

Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride and Zambia)

Aitana Bonmatí (FC Barcelona and Spain)

Sandy Baltimore (Chelsea and France)

Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal and Spain)

Klara Bühl (Bayern Munich and Germany)

Sofia Cantore (Washington Spirit and Italy)

Steph Catley (Arsenal and Australia)

Melchie Daëlle Dumornay (OL Lyonnes and Haiti)

Temwa Chawinga (Kansas City Current and Malawi)

Emily Fox (Arsenal and USA)

Cristiana Girelli (Juventus and Italy)

Esther González (Gotham FC and Spain)

Caroline Graham Hansen (FC Barcelona and Norway)

Patri Guijarro (FC Barcelona and Spain)

Amanda Gutierres (Palmeiras and Brazil)

Hannah Hampton (Chelsea and England)

Pernille Harder (Bayern Munich and Denmark)

Lindsey Heaps (OL Lyonnes and USA)

Chloe Kelly (Arsenal and England)

Marta (Orlando Pride and Brazil)

Frida Leonhardsen Maanum (Arsenal and Norway)

Ewa Pajor (FC Barcelona and Poland)

Clara Mateo (Paris FC and France)

Alessia Russo (Arsenal and England)

Claudia Pina (FC Barcelona and Spain)

Alexia Putellas (FC Barcelona and Spain)

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea and Sweden)

Caroline Weir (Real Madrid and Scotland)

Leah Williamson (Arsenal and England)

Nominees for the 2025 Men's Club of the Year

FC Barcelona

Botafogo

Chelsea

Liverpool

Paris Saint-Germain

Nominees for the Men's Team Coach of the Year Trophy

Antonio Conte

Luis Enrique

Hansi Flick

Enzo Maresca

Arne Slot

Nominees for the Women's Team Coach of the Year Trophy

Sonia Bompastor

Arthur Elias

Justine Madugu

Renée Slegers

Sarina Wiegman

Nominees for the 2025 Women's Club of the Year

Arsenal

FC Barcelone

Chelsea

OL Lyonnes

Orlando Pride

Nominees for Yachine trophee

Alisson Becker

Yassine Bounou

Lucas Chevalier

Thibaut Courtois

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Emiliano Martinez

Jan Oblak

David Raya

Matz Sels

Yann Sommer

Nominees for Women’s Yachine Trophy

Ann-Katrin Berger

Cata Coll

Hannah Hampton

Chiamaka Nnadozie

Daphne van Domselaar

Nominees for Men's Kopa Trophy

Ayyoub Bouaddi

Pau Cubarsi

Désiré Doué

Estevao

Dean Huijsen

Myles Lewis-Skelly

Rodrigo Mora

Joao Neves

Lamine Yamal

Kenan Yildiz

Nominees for Women’s Kopa Trophy

Michelle Agyemang

Linda Caicedo

Wieke Kaptein

Vicky Lopez