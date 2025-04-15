The Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Tuesday (April 15) announced a 14-member India squad, which includes world champion PV Sindhu, World Championships’ medalists Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, and the doubles combination of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, for the upcoming BWF Sudirman Cup Finals 2025, to be played in Xiamen, China from April 27-May 4.

Advertisment

However, the women's doubles pair of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly will miss out due to injury. It has been learnt that both Treesa and Gayatri, currently ranked 10th in the world, are recuperating from shoulder issues attributed to a packed schedule last year.

Also Read: Vinod Kambli set to earn $350 per month, all thanks to THIS former India cricketer. KNOW WHO

India qualified for the prestigious mixed team championships based on their world ranking and will be eyeing to first seal their knock-out berth from a tough Group D line-up that also includes former champions Indonesia, two-time runners-up Denmark, and the formidable England.

Advertisment

'Confident of winning a medal'

“The selectors have picked the best possible combination in all the five categories despite some injury worries. We are no longer dependent on one or two disciplines to win the tie and that makes us a formidable force in any team event. We are confident that the team will not only make its mark in the group stages but can go on to create history by winning a medal,” said Hon. General Secretary, Sanjay Mishra.



Team morale is high following a strong showing at the recently concluded Badminton Asia Championships, where PV Sindhu gained valuable match practice, while the mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto impressed by reaching the quarterfinals.



Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy, both known for delivering strong performances in team events, will bring invaluable experience to the team. Meanwhile, the World No. 10 men’s doubles duo, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, will return to action after an injury break, supported by the backup pair of Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi.



Former national champion Anupama Upadhayaya, ranked 45th in the world, will be the second women’s singles player in the squad. Additionally, the young pairing of Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra is also in the mix after injuries ruled out India’s top-ranked women’s doubles combination of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly.



India squad for Sudirman Cup:

Men: Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan, Ruban Kumar R, Dhruv Kapila, Sathish Kumar Karunakaran; Women: PV Sindhu, Anupama Upadhyaya, Tanisha Crasto, Priya Konjengbam, Shruti Mishra and Aadya Variyath.