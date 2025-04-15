Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli has recently been in the public eye because of his poor health and financial difficulties. Kambli, who is Sachin Tendulkar’s childhood friend and a former Indian cricket team player who has 104 ODIs and 17 Tests under his name, is suffering from multiple health issues.

Advertisment

He was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection and cramps. Kambli’s worsening health condition has further exacerbated his grave financial struggle. Now, former Indian cricketer and well-known commentator Sunil Gavaskar has come out to assist after seeing Kambli struggling.

Also Read: IPL 2025: 'At times, God makes it really hard', says skipper MS Dhoni as CSK ends losing streak

During the inauguration of legendary coach Ramakant Achrekar's memorial at Shivaji Park in Mumbai in December 2024, Gavaskar pledged that he would assist Kambli. Now, the legendary batter has finally fulfilled his promise and Kambli will be receiving this financial assitance on a monthly basis.

Advertisment

The support will include monthly assistance of $350 and medical support of the same amount annually, as per report in The Times of India. Gavaskar's CHAMPS Foundation will be funding Kambli's expenses. The two also met at Wankhede Stadium, in January, for the ground’s 50th anniversary celebration.

'He is like a child, and that hurts me'

Back in January, Andrea Hewitt, Kambli’s wife, said that she filed for divorce in 2023 but later decided to rescind it after witnessing her husband's 'helpless condition'.

Advertisment

In a podcast with freelance journalist Suryanshi Pandey, Andrea disclosed that she did consider parting ways with Kambli, but was largely concerned about his well being. “He will be helpless if I leave him. He is like a child, and that hurts me. It makes me feel worried. I would not even leave a friend, but he is more than that. She further mentioned, “I remember there were moments when I would just walk away. Then I became uncertain: Has he eaten? Is he properly resting on the bed? Is he okay? I realised I had to check up on him, and that is when I realised he needed me.”