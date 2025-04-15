Chennai Super Kings (CSK) finally got back to winning ways after five straight losses in the ongoing IPL 2025. They beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by five wickets in a thrilling match at Ekana Stadium on Monday ( Apr 14), all thanks to a quick cameo from CSK captain MS Dhoni and a calm finish by Shivam Dube.

Advertisment

It was only CSK’s second win this season and they still remain at the bottom of the points table. But the team hopes this victory will bring some much-needed confidence.

“Winning always feels good,” Dhoni said at the post-match presentation. “In a long tournament like the IPL, every game matters. Unfortunately, the earlier games didn’t go our way. Sometimes, when things don’t work out, God makes it really hard. Today was one of those tough games.”

Also Read: IPL 2025: At 43, CSK skipper MS Dhoni breaks 11-year-old record and becomes first player in history of IPL to...

Advertisment

Dhoni remained unbeaten on 26 runs off 11 balls. He was named Player of the Match for his valuable knock. Coming to the match, CSK struggled while chasing down the target, losing wickets, and failing to get a good start. But, Shivam Dube kept his cool.

'I waited for the right time'

Dube played a steady knock, scoring 43* off 37 balls. In the 19th over, he smashed 19 runs off Shardul Thakur, including a six off a no-ball. That over made the chase much easier, with only four runs needed in the last over. Dube finished the job with a boundary.

Advertisment

“This win means a lot,” Dube said. “We had lost five games in a row, and that’s not what CSK is known for. I just wanted to stay till the end and finish it. After we lost some wickets, I decided not to go hard too early. I waited for the right time.” “I didn’t try to hit every ball hard. The bowlers were bowling well, so I focused on timing and placement," he signed off.