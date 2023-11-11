Babar Azam to relinquish duties as Pakistan captain after World Cup: Report

Pakistan men's cricket team skipper Babar Azam is all set to relinquish his captaincy duties in the white-ball format at the end of the World Cup campaign, according to Geo News, citing well-informed sources.

The Pakistani media outlet revealed that Babar has been seeking advice from former cricketer and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Rameez Raja as well as people close to him about his future.

The revelation comes hours before Pakistan take on England in their final group-stage encounter that could very well decide their fate at the World Cup. Pakistan will have to overcome insurmountable odds if the team is to progress to the knockouts.

As a captain, Babar has been found wanting during the WC as the team suffered four losses on the trot, which effectively derailed the campaign.

Babar speaks about his captaincy

On the eve of the match, Babar was quizzed about the captaincy and he replied saying he would take a call at the end of the marquee tournament.

"About the captaincy, as I said, once we go back to Pakistan or after this match, we will see what happens. But right now, I am not focusing on this, my focus is on the next match," said Babar.

"I have been captaining my team for the last three years, and I have never felt this way. It's just because I have not performed the way I should have in the World Cup, that's why people are saying that I am under pressure. I am under no pressure. I have been doing this for the last 2.5 or 3 years. I was the one who was performing, and I was the one who was the captain. I was applying the same thing," he added.

During the presser, Babar also slammed his critics, especially former Pakistan cricketers who have been going after him throughout the tournament.

"If someone has to give me advice, everyone has my number. It is easy to give advice on TV. If you want to give me some advice, you can message me."

Pakistan had a great start to the tournament, winning two games before it all unravelled, starting with the thrashing given by arch-rivals India.