Babar Azam named captain of ICC's T20 World Cup 2021 Team of Tournament; No Indian makes the cut

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the Team of the Tournament from T20 World Cup 2021. Australia won the T20 World Cup 2021 crown after defeating New Zealand by eight wickets in the final at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Sunday (November 14). The champions have three players from their side in the star-studded XI of the tournament picked by the ICC.

Australia clinched their maiden T20 World Cup title after a dominant performance in the final where they chased down the target of 173 runs with seven balls to spare. David Warner, who slammed a match-winning 53 off 38 balls in the final, has been selected as an opener in the team of the tournament alongside England's Jos Buttler, who enjoyed a brilliant campaign.

The team of the tournament released by the ICC has been picked by a selection panel of commentators, international players and journalists. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has been named the captain of the side. Babar had a fabulous tournament on the personal front as he finished as the highest run-getter with 303 runs from 6 matches and led Pakistan to five wins in five matches in the Super 12 before their exit from the semi-finals.

Warner, who was also named the Player of the Tournament, scored 289 runs and finished as the second-highest run-getter behind Babar. While his opening partner Buttler notched up 269 runs in the tournament. Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka was picked at no.4 for his heroics with the bat. Asalanka amassed 231 runs in the tournament including match-winning half-centuries against West Indies and Bangladesh.

South Africa's Aiden Markram slotted in at no.5 for his vital contributions in the middle-order for the Proteas. England's Moeen Ali and Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga are the two all-rounders who have been selected in the team of the tournament by the ICC. Hasaranga topped the wicket-taking charts with 16 wickets while Moeen picked up seven wickets and scored 92 runs for England.

Adam Zampa made the cut as a pure spinner for his bowling exploits for Australia. Zampa was Australia's stand out bowler with 13 wickets in 7 matches. His teammate Josh Hazlewood comprises the pace attack with Trent Boult and Anrich Nortje. While Hazlewood picked up 11 wickets in the tournament, New Zealand pacer Boult bagged 13 wickets and South Africa's Nortje took 9.

ICC Team of the Tournament

David Warner, Jos Buttler (wk), Babar Azam (c), Charith Asalanka, Aiden Markram, Moeen Ali, Wanindu Hasaranga, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Trent Boult, Anrich Nortje, Shaheen Afridi (12th man)