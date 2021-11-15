Matthew Wade, Marcus Stoinis drink from shoe as Aussies celebrate T20 World Cup triumph - WATCH

The Australian duo of Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade was seen drinking from a shoe as the team celebrated their maiden T20 World Cup triumph on Sunday. Australia defeated New Zealand by 8 wickets in the final to lift their maiden T20 World Cup trophy at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

The Aussies celebrated wildly in the dressing room after a memorable campaign in the World Cup. Wicket-keeper batter Wade was seen removing his shoe during the celebrations in the dressing room and pouring down a drink in it before chugging it down as his teammates cheered him on in a video shared by the ICC on social media.

Stoinis joins him as he took gulps down a drink from Wade's shoe to celebrate Australia's win. The 'shoey' celebration was introduced to the world by Aussie Formula One star Daniel Ricciardo, who had celebrated his victory in the German Grand Prix in 2016 by drinking champagne from his shoe.

The likes of Lewis Hamilton have also pulled off similar celebrations in the past and on Sunday, it was Wade and Stoinis who continued the trend of drinking from a shoe post Australia's T20 World Cup win.

Watch video:

It was a dominant performance from Australia in the final as they won the toss and chose to bowl first in Dubai. The Aussies did well to restrict New Zealand on 172/4 in 20 overs and chased down the target with seven balls to spare.

David Warner continued his purple patch in the tournament with a sublime fifty as he notched up 53 off 38 balls while Micthell Marsh played a stunning knock of unbeaten 77 off 50 balls. The duo added 92 runs for the second wicket and set up a comfortable win for Australia.

The entire cricket fraternity came together to laud Australia after their victory over their trans-Tasmanian rivals as they claimed their first T20 World Cup title. Australia now have five ODI World Cup trophies and a T20 World Cup trophy in their illustrious cabinet.