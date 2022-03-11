Axar Patel to replace Jayant Yadav? India's predicted playing XI for pink-ball Test against Sri Lanka

India will be looking to continue their winning run and clean sweep the two-match Test series 2-0 when they lock horns with Sri Lanka in the second and final Test at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The second Test, which will be a pink-ball game, is all set to get underway from Saturday (March 12).

India produced a dominant display in the series-opener in Mohali to outclass the visitors by an innings and 222 runs. Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was the hero of India's thumping win as he slammed an unbeaten 175 and picked up a total of nine wickets across Sri Lanka's two innings.

The likes of Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari also impressed as India went 1-0 up in the two-match rubber. India have included fit-again all-rounder Axar Patel in their squad ahead of the second Test in the place of Kuldeep Yadav. Axar is likely to walk into the XI and might replace Jayant Yadav, who had an average outing in the first Test.

While India will count on their spinners, the hosts also possess a deadly pace attack consisting of the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj among others. Siraj, who had missed out on a spot in the XI for the first Test, might return to the team for the pink-ball game at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

After a fabulous outing in Mohali, Jadeja will be hoping to continue his exceptional run in the second Test. However, the all-rounder didn't fully take part in India's training session on Thursday indicating some discomfort on his right quadricep. In case he is not fit to take the field, Axar might take Jadeja's spot in the XI, allowing India to play three pacers.

There is unlikely to be any changes in India's batting order with Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer both keeping their spots in the absence of the likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja.

India's predicted playing XI for pink-ball Test against Sri Lanka:

Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel/Jayant Yadav/Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami