/Awkward wait steals spotlight: Pak batters left stranded after loss as Indian players avoid handshake – WATCH

Pakistan lost the marquee T20 World Cup game against India on Sunday (Feb 15) in Colombo, and not only did they suffer their heaviest T20 WC defeat against India, but the Pakistani pair was also left stranded in the middle waiting for a mandatory handshake, only for the Indian Team to maintain its stance and walk away without honouring it. The players in question here are Shaheen Afridi and Usman Tariq, who waited after the fall of the final wicket to shake hands with their opposition, but were left awkward and disappointed, and eventually walked towards the dressing room.



WATCH VIDEO -

There was a lot of chatter around the handshake episode ahead of the game, with the two captains also sharing their views on the same. While Pakistan’s Salman Ali Agha hoped for the ‘spirit of the game’ to take precedence during the high-voltage clash, which eventually didn’t happen, his counterpart, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav, stressed discussing cricket more than this.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"The game should be played in that spirit of cricket," Pakistan captain Agha said ahead of the India game in Colombo. "What I expect doesn't matter. But I do feel the game should be played in the way it has been played since cricket started. Rest is up to them [India], whatever they want to do."



On the other hand, SKY said, "Wait for 24 hours, no."



"Why are you [speculating] now? We have come here to play cricket, we'll play good cricket. We will take the call [on handshake] later. Dine well, sleep,” he continued.



Meanwhile, at the toss on Sunday, Suryakumar maintained its team’s stance of not shaking hands with the Pakistani players as a mark of respect for the Pahalgam terror attack victims.

What happened in Colombo?

India completed a comprehensive 61-run win over Pakistan in Colombo. Defending 176 on a tricky wicket assisting spinners, the Indian bowlers made light work of Pakistan’s batting, bundling them for 114.



Usman Khan was Pakistan’s best batter on the day, scoring 44, while three Indian bowlers returned with two wickets each.

