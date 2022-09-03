Australian pacer Mitchell Starc breaks record, scalps 200 wickets in just 102 ODIs

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc became the fastest bowler to complete 200 wickets in ODIs on Saturday (September 03). Starc achieved the feat in the third ODI between Australia and Zimbabwe at the Tony Ireland Stadium in Townsville. Starc surpassed former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq to become the fastest to achieve the milestone.

One of the best fast bowlers in the world at present, Starc has been a prolific wicket-taker for Australia across all three formats ever since making his international debut in 2010. He picked up the wicket of Ryan Burl in the third ODI on Saturday to go past Mushtaq.

While the former Pakistan spinner achieved the milestone of 200 wickets in 104 matches, Starc has completed the feat in 102 matches. The left-arm seamer has 200 wickets in 102 matches in his ODI career at an average of 22.31, including eight five-wicket hauls.

While it turned out to be a memorable outing for Starc, Australia faced a shocking defeat at the hands of Zimbabwe in the third and final ODI of the series. Zimbabwe bundled out the hosts for a paltry 141 runs with the help of spinner Ryan Burl's brilliant five-wicket haul before chasing down the target with eleven overs to spare to register a historic win.

David Warner was the saviour for Australia with a fantastic knock of 94 runs as the rest of the batters struggled against the Zimbabwe bowlers. Bur ran riot with the ball to finish with excellent figures of 10/5 in just three overs as Australia were shell shocked by the visitors

The hosts gave their best trying to defend the moderate total but failed to do so as Zimbabwe clinched their first-ever win in an ODI match against Australia in Australia. The Aussies claimed the three-match series 2-1 having won the first two ODIs.