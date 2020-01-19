Australian Open: First Grand Slam of 2020 kicks off tomorrow

The 2020 Australian Open action will commence with World No 3 and defending champion Naomi Osaka facing Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova.

Bouzkova crashed out of Hobart Internationals in Women's doubles when Sania Mirza and Nadiia Kichenok beat Bouzkova and her partner Tamara Zidanšek.

"I'm just really happy to be back playing tennis. It's been a long time... I think I speak for all the players, this is probably the best slam there is. I'm really excited to be back."



World No 1 Ashleigh Barty will go head-on against Lesia Tsurenko, homegirl Barty will be looking forward to lifting the cup as she will be the first Australian woman to win the Grand Slam in her home country since Chris O'Neil in 1978.

The 23-times Grand Slam winner Serena Williams looks confident equalling Margaret Court's most Grand slam record (24). World No 8 had a great start to the year after winning the Auckland Open. She will be facing Russia's Anastasia Potapova in the first round.

In one of the most highly anticipated fixtures 15-year-old Coco Gauff will go toe-to-toe with tennis veteran Venus Williams in the first round.

Former Australian Open champion (2018) Caroline Wozniacki will begin her last tournament of her career against Kristie Ahn. She is one of the three players who have won the Australian Open. Along with her, Serena Williams (2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2015, 2017) and Osaka (2019) will be a part of this competition.

Seven players are making their Grand Slam debut. Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Leylah Fernandez, Han Na-Lae, Ann Li, Greet Minnen, Nina Stojanovic, and Martina Trevisan are the debutants. Out of these, four (Han Na-Lee, Ann Li, Greet Minnen and Martina Trevisan) will be playing on day 1.

The first day is likely to face a thunderstorm as forecasted. 90 per cent chances of showers are predicted.