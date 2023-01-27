Australian Open final 2023 live streaming: Know where and how to watch the final matches live in India

Australian Open final 2023 live streaming: The final matches of the Australian Open 2023 will be played on Saturday, January 28, and Sunday, January 29. Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina, two of the top female tennis players, will face off in the women's singles championship match on January 28. Belarusian Sabalenka, who is ranked fifth, is in excellent shape and in a position to win her first Grand Slam championship. The 24-year-old player, who won the Adelaide International, enters the title match at Rod Laver Arena without dropping a set in 2023 and with a 10-match winning streak in Australia. The men's doubles final match will also be played that day, with Poland's H. Nys and J. Zieliski on one side and Australia's J. Kubler and R. Hijikata on the other.

The men's singles and women's doubles final matches of the Australian Open 2023 are scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 29. In the men's singles championship match on Sunday, January 29, Greek player S. Tsitsipas will square off with Serbian N. Djokovic. While on Sunday's women's doubles final match, Czech players B. Krejková and K. Siniaková will compete against S. Aoyama and E. Shibahara of Japan.

Where to watch the Australian Open 2023 final matches? live streaming and broadcast details

The Australian Open 2023 will be broadcasted on ESPN, ESPN2, and the ESPN family of networks. Check out the ESPN app and ESPN.com to watch the ESPN family of networks. You can use your smartphone, tablet, laptop, connected TV, or video game console to access the app or website.

Sony Pictures Networks India will continue to broadcast the Australian Open from 2023. With this, the broadcaster will have TV and digital rights for the global sporting event across the Indian subcontinent including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The grand slam will be available on SPN’s sports channels as well as live-streamed on its OTT platform SonyLIV.

Australian Open 2023 final full schedule, time and venue

Saturday, January 28: Women’s singles: Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) vs Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) at 2:00 PM IST, Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Saturday, January 28: Men’s doubles: J. Kubler and R. Hijikata (Australia) vs H. Nys and J. Zieliński (Poland) at 3:15 PM IST, Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Sunday, January 29: Men’s singles: S. Tsitsipas(Greece) vs N. Djokovic ( Serbia) at 2:00 PM IST, Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Sunday, January 29: Women’s doubles: B. Krejčíková and K. Siniaková (Czech) vs S. Aoyama and E. Shibahara ( Japan) at 5:30 AM, Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Australian Open women’s single final: Rybakina v Sabalenka match details

