Australian Open: Defending champion Osaka set to face 15-year-old Gauff

Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff are set to meet in the Grand Slam for the second time in a row. Last time, Gauff was beaten by Osaka in the US Open 2019 by straight sets 6-3, 6-0.

The match in US Open was later headlined by the consolation given by Osaka to Gauff after she beat her in the third round.

Australian Open debutant Gauff is looking forward to the re-match against the defending champion Osaka.

Coco Gauff defeated former World No 1, Venus Williams, in the first round in straight sets. She came back from behind in the second round, after losing the first set to Sorona Cirstea, the 15-year-old American managed to secure the next two sets to proceed to the next round. The scoreline in the second round as 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Whereas Naomi Osaka, despite her childish tantrum in the second round, found it easy to till now to reach the third round.

She beat Marie Bouzková and Zheng Saisai in first and second round respectively in straight sets.

World No 3 Naomi Osaka will look forward to securing a second consecutive Australian Open Title. Whereas, the debutant Coco Gauff is playing her third Grand Slam, will eye a maiden Grand Slam win.

The match will take place on Thursday.