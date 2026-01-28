Australian Open 2026: Sinner outclasses Shelton in QF, takes step closer to hat-trick of titles

Italy’s Jannik Sinner took another step towards a third consecutive Australian Open title on Wednesday (Jan 28) after he outclassed USAs Ben Shelton at the Rod Laver Arena. Sinner, the defending two-time champion, got the better of Shelton 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in little over two hours, extending his winning run to 19 matches at Melbourne Park. He will now face 10-time champion Novak Djokovic in the semis as the Serb bids for a record 25th major title on the Grand Slam tour.

Sinner makes light work of Shelton

In what was anticipated to be a high-voltage clash, Sinner was at his ‘A-game’, dismantling Shelton in straight games. Sinner dropped only 11 games during the rout and was superb on his winners while keeping his first serve. The two-time champion was not broken in the entire match and saved four break points. Interestingly, he broke his opponent three times in the match, once in each set, to march to the semis. In total, the 24-year-old won 107 points, which saw him edge the contest in straight sets.

"We go day by day, today I felt I was moving again a little bit better, I feel physically stronger again," the relentless Sinner said after easing into a sixth consecutive Grand Slam semi-final.

"We all know what challenge I am up to," he said of facing Djokovic, 38.

"These are the moments you practise for and wake up for in the morning.

“It improves you as a player and a person, we are lucky to have Novak still here playing incredible tennis for his age.”

Lucky Djokovic next for Sinner

Earlier, fifth-seeded Italian Lorenzo Musetti was well on top and leading 6-4, 6-3, 1-3 when he retired after treatment on his upper right leg, with his movement badly impeded. This meant Novak Djokovic was through to the semis despite trailing by two sets. He will next face Sinner for a place in the final of the Australian Open men’s singles.