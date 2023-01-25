Australian Open 2023: Indian duo Sania Mirza- Rohan Bopanna reaches final in mixed doubles category

Australian Open 2023: The tennis duo from India, Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna reached the final reached the finals of the Australian Open 2023. This is the last Grand Slam tournament of Sania Mirza's career and she will now be eyeing to clinch her last title. The duo made their place in the Australian Open 2023 Mixed Doubles on Wednesday, 25 January.

The unseeded Indian pair knocked out third seeds Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski 7-6(5) 6-7(5) 10-6 in the semifinal that lasted one hour and 52 minutes.

Earlier Sania Mirza won three women's doubles and three mixed doubles titles in her career while Rohan Bopanna won one mixed doubles title.

Sania has announced that the WTA event in Dubai which is due in February, will be her last match.

Ahead of the start of the Australian Open 2023, Sania had already announced that this would be her final Grand Slam. Having qualified for the semi-finals, the ace Indian tennis star would be dreaming to go all the way and add another Grand Slam title to her name.

