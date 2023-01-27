Australian Open 2023 Final Live: AO 2023 final schedule, time, venue, fixtures, live streaming & broadcast

Australian Open 2023 Final Live: Australian Open 2023 final matches will get underway on Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29. In the women’s singles final match, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina are all set to square off as two of the most powerful players in women's tennis on January 28. The fifth-ranked Sabalenka from Belarus is in fantastic shape and poised to win her first Grand Slam title. The 24-year-old hasn't lost a set in 2023 and enters the championship match at Rod Laver Arena on a 10-match winning streak in Australia after winning the Adelaide International. On the same day, the men’s doubles final game will also be played with Australia’s J. Kubler and R. Hijikata on one side and Poland’s H. Nys and J. Zieliński on the other.

While two final matches under the men’s singles and women’s doubles categories are slated to be held on Sunday, January 29. Greek S. Tsitsipas and Serbian N. Djokovic will clash on Sunday, January 29 in the men’s singles final match. While Czech players B. Krejčíková and K. Siniaková will meet Japan’s S. Aoyama and E. Shibahara on Sunday in the women’s doubles final match.

Australian Open 2023 final full schedule, time and venue

Saturday, January 28: Women’s singles: Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) vs Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) at 2:00 PM IST, Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Saturday, January 28: Men’s doubles: J. Kubler and R. Hijikata (Australia) vs H. Nys and J. Zieliński (Poland) at 3:15 PM IST, Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Sunday, January 29: Men’s singles: S. Tsitsipas(Greece) vs N. Djokovic ( Serbia) at 2:00 PM IST, Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Sunday, January 29: Women’s doubles: B. Krejčíková and K. Siniaková (Czech) vs S. Aoyama and E. Shibahara ( Japan) at 5:30 AM, Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Australian Open women’s single final: Rybakina v Sabalenka match details

Australian Open women’s single grand finale match will be played between Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina on Saturday, January 28. The match will be played at 7:30 PM local time and 2:00 PM IST.



When will Rybakina v Sabalenka Australian Open women’s single Final match will be played? (Date)

Rybakina v Sabalenka Australian Open women’s single Final match will be on Friday, January 27.

Where will Rybakina v Sabalenka Australian Open women’s single Final match will be played? (Venue)

Rybakina v Sabalenka Australian Open women’s single Final match will be played at Rod Laver Arena, Australia.

What time will Rybakina v Sabalenka Australian Open women’s single Final match will start? (Time)

Rybakina v Sabalenka Australian Open women’s single Final match will start at 2:00 PM IST.

Australian Open Men's Double final: J. Kubler and R. Hijikata vs H. Nys and J. Zieliński match details

Australian Open Men's Double final match will be played between J. Kubler and R. Hijikata vs H. Nys and J. Zieliński on Saturday, January 28 at 3:15 PM IST.

When will J. Kubler and R. Hijikata vs H. Nys and J. Zieliński Australian Open Men's Double final match will be played? (Date)

J. Kubler and R. Hijikata vs H. Nys and J. Zieliński Australian Open Men's Double final match will be on saturday January 28.

Where will J. Kubler and R. Hijikata vs H. Nys and J. Zieliński Australian Open Men's Double final match will be played? (Venue)

J. Kubler and R. Hijikata vs H. Nys and J. Zieliński Australian Open Men's Double final match will be played at Rod Laver Arena, Australia.

What time will J. Kubler and R. Hijikata vs H. Nys and J. Zieliński Australian Open Men's Double final match will start? (Time)

J. Kubler and R. Hijikata vs H. Nys and J. Zieliński Australian Open Men's Double final match will start at 3:15 PM IST.

Australian Open Men’s singles final: S. Tsitsipas vs N. Djokovic match details

Australian Open Men’s singles final match will be played between JS. Tsitsipas vs N. Djokovic on Sunday, January 29 at 2:00 PM IST.

When will S. Tsitsipas vs N. Djokovic Australian Open Men’s singles final match will be played? (Date)

S. Tsitsipas vs N. Djokovic Australian Open Men’s singles final match will be on sunday January 29.

Where will S. Tsitsipas vs N. Djokovic Australian Open Men’s singles final match will be played? (Venue)

S. Tsitsipas vs N. Djokovic Australian Open Men’s singles final match will be played at Rod Laver Arena, Australia.

What time will S. Tsitsipas vs N. Djokovic Australian Open Men’s singles final match will start? (Time)

S. Tsitsipas vs N. Djokovic Australian Open Men’s singles final match will start at 2:00 PM IST.

Australian Open Women’s doubles final: B. Krejčíková and K. Siniaková vs S. Aoyama and E. Shibahara match details

When will B. Krejčíková and K. Siniaková vs S. Aoyama and E. Shibahara Australian Open Women’s doubles final match will be played? (Date)

B. Krejčíková and K. Siniaková vs S. Aoyama and E. Shibahara Australian Open Women’s doubles final match will be on sunday January 29.

Where will B. Krejčíková and K. Siniaková vs S. Aoyama and E. Shibahara Australian Open Women’s doubles​​​​​​​ final match will be played? (Venue)

B. Krejčíková and K. Siniaková vs S. Aoyama and E. Shibahara Australian Open Women’s doubles​​​​​​​ final match will be played at Rod Laver Arena, Australia.

What time will B. Krejčíková and K. Siniaková vs S. Aoyama and E. Shibahara Australian Open Women’s doubles​​​​​​​ final match will start? (Time)

B. Krejčíková and K. Siniaková vs S. Aoyama and E. Shibahara Australian Open Women’s doubles​​​​​​​ final match will start at 5:30 AM IST.

Australian Open 2023 Prize Money:

At the 2023 Australian Open, players will compete for a record prize pool of A$76.5 million (a 3.4 per cent increase from 2022), with men's and women's champions pocketing AU$2.975 million, and a first-round loss netting AU$106,250.

SINGLES (all A$)

Winner- $2,975,000

Runner-up $1,625,000

Semifinalists- $925,000

Quarterfinalists- $555,250

Round of 16- $338,250

Round of 32- $227,925

Round of 64- $158,850

First Round- $106,250

Where to watch the Australian Open 2023 final matches? live streaming and broadcast details

The Australian Open 2023 will be broadcasted on ESPN, ESPN2, and the ESPN family of networks. Check out the ESPN app and ESPN.com to watch the ESPN family of networks. You can use your smartphone, tablet, laptop, connected TV, or video game console to access the app or website.