Australian Open 2021: Djokovic goes into third round after hard fought win against Tiafoe

Defending Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic's dominance at the Rod Laver Arena nearly came to an end by Frances Tiafoe, but the Serbian ace bounced back to win the thrilling contest by 6-3 6-7(3) 7-6(2) 6-3 win to reach the third round of the Grand Slam.

"Very tough match. when the sun was on the court it was very warm. A lot of long rallies," said Djokovic. "A great fight from Frances, a great match on his part.

"But it's not the first time I've been in that kind of situation, I know how to handle this type of circumstance."

The Serb was quick to win the first set, but Tiafoe refused to concede and won the next round. The American was close to secure the next round but Djokovic fought hard to win the set and dominating the final one.

Tiafoe's fight reminded many of his prolific run during the 2019 Aussie Open, where the American entered the quarter-finals.

Djokovic will next play another American, either Taylor Fritz or Reilly Opelka.

Djokovic, who dropped only six games in his opening round clash, had never played Tiafoe, but quickly adapted.

The Serbian player is chasing an 18th Slam crown to close in on the 20 held by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, has won a record eight times in Melbourne.