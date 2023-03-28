Australian media house takes a dig at BCCI and ICC after Indore pitch rating change

A day after the International Cricket Council (ICC) changed the Indore Test pitch rating from 'poor' to 'below average' following an appeal by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), an Australian media house took a dig at the decision. Indore had hosted the third Test in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar series, which India won 2-1.

Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann also seemed in agreement with the article as he posted some laughing emoticons in reply of the article shared on Twitter by Fox Cricket.

"ICC’s ridiculous backdown on pitch rating after Aus-India Test debacle," read the article headline by Fox Cricket. The media house also shared the article on Twitter, writing, "India dished up a truly terrible pitch for the third Test against Australia, but they've managed to get the pitch rating upgraded from 'poor' after an appeal! (laughing emoticon)"

Darren Lehmann, a former Australia player, then posted three laughing emoticons in reply of the same tweet. Have a look at the conversation below:

Notably, Indore wasn't the original venue of the Test and replaced Dharamsala last moment after the latter's outfield was deemed unfit to play. Nonetheless, the Test - third in four-match series - lasted just 2 and half days or seven sessions only as it saw 30 wickets falling on the first two days itself.

Match Referee Chris Broad had assessed the pitch as not conducive for proper balance and said in his assessment to the ICC that “The pitch, which was very dry, did not provide a balance between bat and ball, favouring spinners from the start."

After BCCI appealed against the 'poor' rating given to the pitch by the ICC based on Broad's assessment, the rating was changed. ICC appeal panel consisting of Wasim Khan, ICC General Manager – Cricket, and Roger Harper, ICC Men’s Cricket Committee Member, went through the match footage and changed rating of 'below average' instead of 'poor.'

