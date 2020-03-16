Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell's fiancée Vini Raman shares photograph from their Indian engagement

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is currently recovering from arthroscopic surgery on his left elbow, which he damaged while playing in the Australian T20 league. With no cricketing action amid the coronavirus pandemic, Maxwell took some time off to spend quality moments with his beloved fans while preparing for his upcoming wedding. Earlier, Maxwell had announced his engagement to Indian origin girlfriend Vini Raman. Maxwell and Vini got engaged just after the completion of Big Bash League (BBL) 2019-20 where he led Melbourne Stars to the summit clash.

Maxwell has been dating Vini for some time now. The swashbuckling Aussie all-rounder's girlfriend is a pharmacist based in Melbourne and was last seen in the Australian Cricket Awards. Vini took to photo-blogging platform Instagram to post a photograph with Maxwell, where the duo is seen in Indian attire, as she announced that they celebrated their Indian engagement on Saturday (March 14).

“Last night we celebrated our Indian engagement and I gave @gmaxi_32 a little teaser of what the wedding will be like. Shout out to both of our incredible families & all our friends who came to celebrate with us on such short notice – we are so grateful to be surrounded by some pretty amazing people,” she captioned her post.

Maxwell was supposed to play for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 but the cash-rich tournament was suspended till April 15 amid the coronavirus pandemic. While the BCCI is optimistic about kickstarting IPL 2015 after April 15, Maxwell will be looking to take the charge with the willow to stake a claim in the Australian side ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 scheduled to be hosted by Australia in October 2020.