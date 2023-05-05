Australia set to tour South Africa for 3 T20Is, 5 ODIs ahead of 2023 World Cup

Cricket South Africa, on Friday, announced the schedule of the home white-ball series against Australia in August-September ahead of the 2023 World Cup in October-November later this year. Both teams will square off in three T20Is and five One-Dayers, starting on 30th August at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban. BILATERAL SERIES ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨



Are you ready to start the 2023/24 season off with a bang❓



Feast on 3⃣ KFC T20Is and 5⃣ Betway ODIs against Australia 🏏#BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/GhIjjwIn93 — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) May 5, 2023 × While all three T20Is will be played at the same venue on August 30th, September 1st and 3rd, respectively, Bloemfontein will host the first two ODIs before the action moves to Potchefstroom, Pretoria and Johannesburg, respectively, for the final three games.

As things stand, the Proteas have not qualified for the 2023 World Cup and is placed eighth in the Super League standings. They will only seal the berth if the 11th-placed Ireland fail to whitewash Bangladesh in the upcoming away ODI series.

However, if they do and, in the process, go past South Africa’s Net Run Rate, they will seal direct qualification. In that case, South Africa will have to play the Qualifiers next month in Zimbabwe to fight for a place in the 2023 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Australia last toured South Africa in 2020 when they lost the ODI series 3-0. South Africa, in return, was supposed to travel Down Under for the slated white-ball series this year but decided to forfeit it, prioritising the launch of their newest domestic T20 league named SA20. As a result, points were deducted, and their chances of achieving direct qualification suffered a hit.

"It is the start of the international season for us, and it is a particularly important campaign in many respects because of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup which is taking place in India later in the year. We haven't qualified just yet, but we hope to be there and challenge the best in the world when the tournament is played in October and November," CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki said.

Adding on how crucial this tour will be, keeping in mind the 2023 World Cup, Moseki said series like these against Australia only benefit South Africa.

"Games and tours like these against a formidable Australia side can only do good for our Proteas Men. It is also an opportunity for Coach Rob Walter and his team to keep building on the excellent work they have already done so far together. We look forward to watching them play, and we hope that South Africans will come out in their numbers and get behind the team in what should be a highly competitive tour," Moseki added.