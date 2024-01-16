Australian Open: Carlos Alcaraz begins campaign with dominating win over Richard Gasquet

World number 2 and two-time grand slam champion Carlos Alcaraz began his Australian Open campaign with a dominating win over Frenchman Richard Gasquet on January 16. Alcaraz, who had crashed out in third round last year, won the match 7(7)-6(5), 6-1, 6-2 despite some early jitters.

Speaking after the game, Alcaraz admitted having struggle in the first set which he won in a tie-break.

"In the first set I struggled a little with his game," he said. "He was playing great but I played better and better and at the end I reached quite a good level."

The first set went into the tie-breaker after 62 minutes of play and saw some great shots by both the players as none of them allowed the other to gain complete advantage. The crowd at the famous Rod Laver Arena was on its feet during one particular shot when the French national ended a 22-shot rally with a backhand winner to equal tie breaker at 3-3.

Alcaraz responded well with a backhand shot of his own to make the score read 4-4 before he reached the set point at 6-5 with a ferocious forehand. The 21-year-old then finished off the shootout with finely constructed point to win the tie-breaker 7-5.

“He’s been around forever. He’s an amazing player. He has a lot of talent. His backhand is amazing, it’s crazy. He did a pretty good first set and then I put my own game,” Alcaraz said about his opponent.

Alcaraz was especially good with the serves as he won 73 percent points on his first serve and 72 percent on second against Gasquet's 59 percent and 39 percent, respectively. The Spaniard won 121 points against the French national's 90 and won 19 games against his opponent's nine.

Alcaraz also won four out of 16 break points while Gasquet won none. The Spanish player also won seven games in a row during the match along with 10 points on the trot as well.