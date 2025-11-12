With less than 10 days to for the first Ashes Test which is set to being on November 21 in Perth, hosts Australia suffered a double injury scare. Playing in Australia premier domestic red-ball tournament Sheffield Shield for New South Wales, premium international pacer Josh Hazlewood and Ashes squad back-up quick Sean Abbott left the field on day three of the match against Victoria. Australia are already without regular skipper and pacer Pat Cummins for the opening Test of the five-match series and an injury to Hazlewood would have only increased their problems.

Hazlewood, Abbott give injury scare of Australia before Ashes opener

The pacers had already bowled nine overs each in the second innings. The duo did not take the field after lunch on day 3 of the match and were taken for scans for hamstring issues. The news was confirmed by Cummins who himself is out of the Perth Test.

"There was a bit happening there for an hour or so. They both got scans," Cummins said. "Haven't 100% got across all the details. I think Josh, he was pretty chipper when he got out [of the scans], so hopefully he should be fine. Sean, I'm not so sure about. I think they are still assessing.

After the scans, Hazlewood was cleared to play in the first Tests as he only had some tightness in hamstring while Abbott has been withdrawn from the squad as after scans revealed moderate grade strain.

Who else is in Australia pace department for Perth

Australia had named two pacers as reserve quicks in the squad for the first Test - Brendon Doggett and Sean Abbott. With Abbott has now been withdrawn from the squad, it is Doggett who could see himself playing in Perth if a pacer among Starc, Boland and Hazlewood suffers an injury.