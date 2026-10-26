/Panic Ahead of Cape Town Test: Maddinson dropped as Australia face Smith fitness test

Australia have dropped opener Nic Maddinson from the squad for the final Test against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town, while also releasing backup keeper-batter Sam Harper. Harper was called up as cover for Josh Inglis, who has now recovered from a broken thumb and is available for selection. Meanwhile, veteran batter Steve Smith also faces a fitness test on his troublesome neck as Australia gear up for the third Test starting Tuesday (Oct 27).



Both Maddinson and Harper will fly back home to feature for their respective state teams in the Sheffield Shield round, with the left-handed opener representing New South Wales and Harper keeping wickets for Victoria. Regular Test gloveman Alex Carey will retain his place in the playing XI for the Cape Town Test.



Maddinson registered two ducks, a gritty 48 and 8 in four innings so far in this series, with the visitors likely to promote the in-form Matthew Renshaw at the top of the order to partner Travis Head. However, Australia's biggest concern is the fitness of Steve Smith, who has been facing issues with his neck and must undergo a full session in Monday’s training to be considered for selection. On Sunday, Smith batted for just 15 minutes in the nets.

"We feel like it's going to be a pretty steep progression in terms of [whether] he should be available," head coach Andrew McDonald said. "But if we're surprised today, you'll see that play out."



Should Smith get ruled out of the third Test, under-fire batter Marnus Labuschagne would likely keep his spot amid talks over his future in red-ball cricket. The selectors, however, will pick the final XI closer to the game.



"I don't know if I've got anything further to add than I think everyone's said over the last [period of time]," chair of selectors George Bailey said of Labuschagne. "We've seen some good things. Is there a block at the moment around the 30s? Yes. [He's] still contributing in terms of his ability to get through a number of balls.



"So, it's a decision around what does that look like if he gets through [to the 30s] again, what does it look like for the collective and is it helping others around him [and] the team get a result that we ultimately want?"



All-rounder Cameron Green has also regained full fitness and declared himself fit for the third Test against South Africa. Australia are expected to make at least two changes to the XI that lost the second Test in Gqeberha by an innings and 31 runs.

